Standard Tokenization Protocol Price Down 13.2% Over Last 7 Days (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market cap of $69.02 million and approximately $4.63 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0419 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Standard Tokenization Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005218 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,168.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005366 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005214 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00037852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00134691 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022957 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,648,670,278 coins. The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Tokenization Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Standard Tokenization Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Standard Tokenization Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Standard Tokenization Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.