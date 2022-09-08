Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Gap Down to $19.89

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.89, but opened at $19.35. Star Bulk Carriers shares last traded at $19.43, with a volume of 30,214 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Star Bulk Carriers Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.34.

Star Bulk Carriers Announces Dividend

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 52.61% and a return on equity of 43.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 34.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 75.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Star Bulk Carriers

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 360.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

