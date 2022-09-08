Starname (IOV) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.85 Million

Starname (IOV) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Starname coin can now be bought for $0.0402 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Starname has traded 131.5% higher against the US dollar. Starname has a total market capitalization of $3.85 million and $18,989.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Starname alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005161 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005161 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00038408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005160 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,373.53 or 0.99980189 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00039287 BTC.

Starname Profile

IOV is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Starname’s official website is starname.me. Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values.

Starname Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starname using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Starname Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starname and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.