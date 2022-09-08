Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Position Trimmed by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,993 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1,076.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STWD. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Starwood Property Trust to $25.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

STWD opened at $23.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.69 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

