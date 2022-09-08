State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stake Decreased by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii lessened its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in State Street were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on STT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of State Street to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.81.

State Street Stock Up 2.5 %

State Street Increases Dividend

State Street stock opened at $69.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.79 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

