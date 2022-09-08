Stater Price Tops $0.0054 (STR)

Stater (STR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Stater coin can currently be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Stater has a total market cap of $69,817.37 and $10,857.00 worth of Stater was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stater has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stater Profile

Stater is a coin. It launched on February 9th, 2021. Stater’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,900,000 coins. Stater’s official Twitter account is @StaterFinance.

Buying and Selling Stater

According to CryptoCompare, “Stater is an open-source P2P lending and borrowing platform that allows users to leverage their NFT assets and have access to liquidity while still retaining ownership of their digital assets. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stater directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stater should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stater using one of the exchanges listed above.

