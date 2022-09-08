Status (SNT) Trading Up 1.4% This Week

Status (SNT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Status coin can currently be purchased for $0.0292 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $101.40 million and approximately $17.97 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Status has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19,320.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005324 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022777 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00065359 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00071528 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005812 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00085752 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

