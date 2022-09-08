Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Receives $91.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $79.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.85. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $100.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 19.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 21.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 6.05%.

Institutional Trading of Steel Dynamics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

