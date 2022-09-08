Steem Price Reaches $0.22 on Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. During the last seven days, Steem has traded down 1% against the dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $87.66 million and $36.78 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001149 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000096 BTC.
- Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- holoride (RIDE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000809 BTC.
- Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000556 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004480 BTC.
- EGO (EGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001141 BTC.
- Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.
- EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.
- Validity (VAL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008821 BTC.
- Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
Steem Coin Profile
Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.io. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.