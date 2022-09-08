Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.78.

STZHF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Stelco from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Stelco from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Stelco from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Stelco from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS STZHF opened at $26.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.80. Stelco has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $45.45.

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

