Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$50.14.

SJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stella-Jones in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$51.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on Stella-Jones from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Stella-Jones from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Stella-Jones Stock Performance

Shares of SJ stock opened at C$39.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79. Stella-Jones has a 52 week low of C$30.54 and a 52 week high of C$46.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$37.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.79.

Stella-Jones Dividend Announcement

About Stella-Jones

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.44%.

(Get Rating)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

Featured Stories

