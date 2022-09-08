Stellar Price Down 0.8% This Week (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $2.63 billion and $104.99 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000539 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005186 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00173177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00038209 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) is a SCP coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,601 coins and its circulating supply is 25,296,350,985 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org.

Buying and Selling Stellar

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies.Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses.Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

