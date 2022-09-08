Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,680,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 966,757 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.96% of Stifel Financial worth $793,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,732,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,428,000 after buying an additional 90,268 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,638,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,814,000 after buying an additional 368,025 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,305,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,388,000 after buying an additional 26,228 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Stifel Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,937,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,415,000 after buying an additional 11,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,502,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,779,000 after acquiring an additional 23,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

SF stock opened at $59.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.25. Stifel Financial Corp. has a one year low of $52.55 and a one year high of $83.28.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

