Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on LXI REIT (OTCMKTS:LXILF)

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of LXI REIT (OTCMKTS:LXILF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
LXI REIT Price Performance
LXILF stock opened at 1.73 on Tuesday. LXI REIT has a 52 week low of 1.44 and a 52 week high of 2.20.
LXI REIT Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LXI REIT (LXILF)
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for LXI REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXI REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.