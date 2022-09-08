Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on LXI REIT (OTCMKTS:LXILF)

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of LXI REIT (OTCMKTS:LXILF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

LXILF stock opened at 1.73 on Tuesday. LXI REIT has a 52 week low of 1.44 and a 52 week high of 2.20.

The Company, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

