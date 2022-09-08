Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 69,416 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,665% compared to the average volume of 3,932 call options.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Stock Performance

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average is $10.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPOF. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 643.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

