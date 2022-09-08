Stock Traders Buy High Volume of MongoDB Call Options (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 36,130 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,077% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,660 call options.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of MDB opened at $246.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.03 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $313.65 and a 200-day moving average of $324.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $213.39 and a 52 week high of $590.00.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.07% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The business had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -5.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $92,561.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 45,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,108,301.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.64, for a total transaction of $184,070.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,322,755 shares in the company, valued at $387,091,023.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $92,561.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 45,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,108,301.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,458 shares of company stock worth $11,831,861. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,934,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 833.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,940,000 after acquiring an additional 464,300 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,909,000 after acquiring an additional 318,259 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 905.0% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 346,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,911,000 after acquiring an additional 312,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at $113,395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MDB. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on MongoDB from $375.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $438.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.83.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.