Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM)

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,185 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 5,650% compared to the average volume of 38 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.10 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChannelAdvisor

In other news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $48,457.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,952.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 9,750 shares of company stock worth $145,405 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECOM. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ECOM opened at $22.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.16 million, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.18. ChannelAdvisor has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $29.42.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.70 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 7.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

