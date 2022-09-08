Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM)

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,185 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 5,650% compared to the average volume of 38 put options.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.10 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.03.
Insider Buying and Selling at ChannelAdvisor
In other news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $48,457.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,952.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 9,750 shares of company stock worth $145,405 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChannelAdvisor
ChannelAdvisor Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:ECOM opened at $22.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.16 million, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.18. ChannelAdvisor has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $29.42.
ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.70 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 7.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About ChannelAdvisor
ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ChannelAdvisor (ECOM)
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.