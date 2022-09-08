Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 10,613 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,637% compared to the typical volume of 284 call options.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $1,996,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,429,715.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 138,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,610,160 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COOP. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 53,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 91.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Mr. Cooper Group to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $41.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.05 and a 200 day moving average of $43.53. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.70 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 39.35% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

