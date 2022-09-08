StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FNWB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Hovde Group decreased their target price on First Northwest Bancorp to $21.50 in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Get First Northwest Bancorp alerts:

First Northwest Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock opened at $16.20 on Monday. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $23.77. The stock has a market cap of $160.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average is $18.66.

First Northwest Bancorp Announces Dividend

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $19.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.16 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 17.47%. Equities research analysts predict that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 17.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Northwest Bancorp

In other news, CEO Matthew Deines acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,448. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Northwest Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,391,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,984,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.