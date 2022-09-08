StockNews.com Downgrades BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) to Sell

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
BlackRock Capital Investment Trading Down 0.8 %
BlackRock Capital Investment stock opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.98. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $280.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.43.
BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 42.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BlackRock Capital Investment
BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC)
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.