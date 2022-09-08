StockNews.com Downgrades BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) to Sell

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

BlackRock Capital Investment Trading Down 0.8 %

BlackRock Capital Investment stock opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.98. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $280.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.43.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 42.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Capital Investment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,317,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,387,000 after purchasing an additional 177,330 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 4.0% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 24,790 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 33.8% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 442,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 111,756 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 6.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 434,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 27,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $597,000. 20.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

