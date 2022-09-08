StockNews.com Downgrades Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a hold rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.21.

NYSE:MHK opened at $110.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.96. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $106.10 and a 12 month high of $199.37.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $707,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,521.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,788,000 after acquiring an additional 35,043 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,902,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,828,000 after buying an additional 211,971 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 3.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,279,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,082,000 after buying an additional 73,764 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 18.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,068,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,705,000 after purchasing an additional 316,197 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 23.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,747,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,876,000 after purchasing an additional 328,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

