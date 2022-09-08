StockNews.com Downgrades Ubiquiti (NASDAQ:UI) to Hold

Ubiquiti (NASDAQ:UI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Ubiquiti Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ UI opened at $308.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 50.40 and a beta of 1.38. Ubiquiti has a 52 week low of $218.15 and a 52 week high of $333.26.
About Ubiquiti
