StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GEE Group (NYSE:JOB)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
GEE Group Stock Performance
NYSE JOB opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. GEE Group has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $0.75. The stock has a market cap of $82.72 million, a P/E ratio of 3.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.58.
GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. GEE Group had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $41.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.35 million. As a group, analysts forecast that GEE Group will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GEE Group Company Profile
GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.
