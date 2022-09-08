StockNews.com Lowers South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.
South Jersey Industries Stock Performance
NYSE SJI opened at $34.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.64. South Jersey Industries has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $35.32.
South Jersey Industries Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th.
About South Jersey Industries
South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.
