StockNews.com Lowers South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

South Jersey Industries Stock Performance

NYSE SJI opened at $34.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.64. South Jersey Industries has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $35.32.

South Jersey Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On South Jersey Industries

About South Jersey Industries

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 232,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 62,634 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

