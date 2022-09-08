StockNews.com Lowers Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Separately, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $137.80 on Monday. Tetra Tech has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $192.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.45 and its 200-day moving average is $143.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.01%.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $173,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $2,412,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,124,635.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $173,592.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth $225,525,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1,602.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,044,000 after purchasing an additional 441,461 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 669.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 439,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,999,000 after purchasing an additional 382,324 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,041,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,195,707,000 after purchasing an additional 327,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 168.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 472,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,853,000 after purchasing an additional 296,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

