StockNews.com Upgrades AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of AAON to $72.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

AAON Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of AAON stock opened at $57.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.03 and a beta of 0.70. AAON has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $83.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.33 million. AAON had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AAON will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $61,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,144 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,674,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $442,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,309,468.68. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,448. 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AAON

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EULAV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 123,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 422,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,446,000 after buying an additional 134,897 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 84,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

See Also

