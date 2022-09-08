StockNews.com Upgrades Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a c+ rating to an a rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

Shares of CALM stock opened at $55.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of -0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.81. Cal-Maine Foods has a fifty-two week low of $34.29 and a fifty-two week high of $59.95.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $593.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.06 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.70%.

Institutional Trading of Cal-Maine Foods

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 986.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.