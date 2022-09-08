StockNews.com Upgrades Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) to Buy

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Investors Title Stock Up 2.1 %

ITIC stock opened at $140.00 on Tuesday. Investors Title has a 52 week low of $133.52 and a 52 week high of $248.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.58 million, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Investors Title

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITIC. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Investors Title during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Investors Title by 112.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Title in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Investors Title by 61.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Investors Title by 18.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

