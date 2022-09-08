STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Stake Reduced by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,664 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in STORE Capital during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in STORE Capital by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 302.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 22.8% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 60.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on STORE Capital to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on STORE Capital in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

STORE Capital Trading Up 2.3 %

STORE Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $27.39 on Thursday. STORE Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $36.13. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 128.33%.

About STORE Capital

(Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

See Also

