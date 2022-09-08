STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) PT Lowered to $30.00

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Truist Financial to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.53% from the company’s current price.

STOR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on STORE Capital in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

STORE Capital Stock Performance

NYSE STOR opened at $27.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.15. STORE Capital has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STORE Capital

About STORE Capital

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Featured Articles

