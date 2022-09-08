STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) PT Lowered to $30.00

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Truist Financial to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.53% from the company’s current price.
STOR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on STORE Capital in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.
NYSE STOR opened at $27.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.15. STORE Capital has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.
STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.
