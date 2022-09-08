Storj Reaches Market Cap of $210.32 Million (STORJ)

Storj (STORJ) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One Storj coin can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00002656 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Storj has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. Storj has a market cap of $210.32 million and approximately $18.75 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,214.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005327 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005201 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00037633 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00134711 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022901 BTC.

About Storj

Storj is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 412,060,488 coins. Storj’s official website is storj.io. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io.

Buying and Selling Storj

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

