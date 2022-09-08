Streamr (DATA) Trading Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days

Streamr (DATA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Streamr has a market capitalization of $22.96 million and $2.51 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr coin can now be purchased for $0.0299 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Streamr Coin Profile

Streamr is a coin. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc. The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com.

Streamr Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

