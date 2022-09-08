Strike (STRK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.03 Million

Strike (STRK) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Strike has a total market capitalization of $61.61 million and approximately $4.03 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Strike has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Strike coin can now be bought for approximately $18.43 or 0.00094987 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Strike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005155 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005154 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00038364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005155 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,386.49 or 0.99925760 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00039203 BTC.

Strike Profile

STRK is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,343,336 coins. Strike’s official website is strike.org. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance.

Buying and Selling Strike

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.