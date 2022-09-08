Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

SYK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Stryker from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Stryker from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $255.57.

Stryker Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $211.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.00 and a 200 day moving average of $230.99. The company has a market cap of $79.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Stryker has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $281.16.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Institutional Trading of Stryker

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 10,700.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

