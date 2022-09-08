STV Group plc (STVG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

STV Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:STVG opened at GBX 296 ($3.58) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £138.30 million and a PE ratio of 707.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 282.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 299.91. STV Group has a one year low of GBX 246 ($2.97) and a one year high of GBX 385 ($4.65).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

About STV Group

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

