Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) PT Raised to $18.00

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.57% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Summit Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Summit Midstream Partners stock opened at $16.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.32. The company has a market cap of $163.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Summit Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $39.35.

Summit Midstream Partners ( NYSE:SMLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($9.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.06 million for the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 25.48%.

In other Summit Midstream Partners news, insider James David Johnston sold 1,575 shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $26,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,466 shares in the company, valued at $466,922. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMLP. UBS Group AG increased its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Protective Life Corp purchased a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 19.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 20.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 42.6% during the first quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 27,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. 47.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

