Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Receives $45.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SUN shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Sunoco from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Sunoco from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

In related news, CEO Joseph Kim acquired 5,000 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.49 per share, with a total value of $177,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $177,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 38,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 9.9% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 34,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the second quarter worth $257,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the second quarter worth $400,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 31.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 33,066 shares in the last quarter. 16.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SUN stock opened at $39.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Sunoco has a 12-month low of $34.26 and a 12-month high of $46.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.40.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 61.22%. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Sunoco’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sunoco will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

