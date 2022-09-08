Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM) vs. Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Critical Survey

Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Rating) and Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sunshine Biopharma and Luna Innovations’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunshine Biopharma $230,000.00 85.42 N/A N/A N/A Luna Innovations $87.51 million 2.04 $1.38 million $0.29 18.72

Luna Innovations has higher revenue and earnings than Sunshine Biopharma.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunshine Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Luna Innovations 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sunshine Biopharma and Luna Innovations, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Luna Innovations has a consensus price target of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 79.56%. Given Luna Innovations’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Luna Innovations is more favorable than Sunshine Biopharma.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.9% of Sunshine Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of Luna Innovations shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Luna Innovations shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sunshine Biopharma and Luna Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunshine Biopharma N/A N/A N/A Luna Innovations 9.83% 2.32% 1.45%

Summary

Luna Innovations beats Sunshine Biopharma on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunshine Biopharma

(Get Rating)

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc., a pharmaceutical and nutritional supplement company, focuses on the research and development of anticancer drugs. The company is developing Adva-27a, a GEM-difluorinated C-glycoside derivative of podophyllotoxin to treat leukemia, lymphoma, testicular, lung, brain, prostate, bladder, colon, ovarian, liver, and other forms of cancers, as well as kills multidrug resistant cancer cells, including pancreatic cancer, breast cancer, small-cell lung cancer, and uterine sarcoma cells; and SBFM-PL4, an anti-coronavirus treatment compound. It also offers Essential 9, a nutritional supplement tablet; and Calcium-Vitamin D supplement under the Essential Calcium-Vitamin D brand name, as well as develops and markets other science-based nutritional supplements. The company has a license agreement with the University of Georgia to advance the development of its anti-coronavirus lead compound, SBFM-PL4. Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Pointe-Claire, Canada.

About Luna Innovations

(Get Rating)

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers optical test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enables full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg gratings (FBGs), long period FBGs, and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications. It also provides polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; single frequency lasers; temperature and strain sensing products; ODiSI sensing solution, which provides distributed strain and temperature measurements; and Terametrix terahertz gauging and imaging products that provide precise single and multi-layer thickness, density, basis weight, and caliper thickness measurements, as well as distributed acoustic sensing intellectual property and products. The company primarily markets its fiber optic test, measurement, and control products to telecommunications companies, defense agencies, government system integrators, researchers, original equipment manufacturers, distributors, testing labs, and strategic partners directly, as well as through manufacturer representative organizations, partner and distribution channels, technical sales engineers, value added resellers, and independent sales representatives. Luna Innovations Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia.

