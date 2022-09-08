Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,080,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 370,017 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $48,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 65,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 190,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 190,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHO opened at $11.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.23. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $13.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHO. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

