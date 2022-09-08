Supercars Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges (CAR)

Supercars (CAR) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Supercars token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000938 BTC on popular exchanges. Supercars has a market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $9,299.00 worth of Supercars was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Supercars has traded down 28.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005163 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19,371.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005312 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022716 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00069939 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00071995 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005855 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005163 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00086383 BTC.

Supercars Token Profile

Supercars (CAR) is a token. Supercars’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,998,441 tokens. Supercars’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Supercars

According to CryptoCompare, “Supercars has built a CarDAO ecology in the metaverse that integrates car enthusiast communication and entertainment,with Supercar Club, Arena PVE, Arena PVP, Club League Tournament, Car Rental, LP Staking Pool, CarDAO Construction, NFT Trading, Car Fans Community, License Plate Bidding, and many other scenarios are played to create a truly interesting environment for players to compete and communicate with other car fans. Each Category has a different focus, but all related.”

