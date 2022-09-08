SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on SuperCom in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a buy rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock.

SuperCom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPCB opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. SuperCom has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.41.

Institutional Trading of SuperCom

SuperCom ( NASDAQ:SPCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 105.03% and a negative return on equity of 81.16%. The business had revenue of $3.22 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SuperCom will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SuperCom stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) by 126.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,735 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.25% of SuperCom worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

