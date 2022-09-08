SuperFarm (SUPER) Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 8th. One SuperFarm coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000705 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SuperFarm has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. SuperFarm has a market capitalization of $55.01 million and $5.15 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005176 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00038288 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005173 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19,306.98 or 0.99927652 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00038467 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SuperFarm (SUPER) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 403,829,654 coins. The official website for SuperFarm is www.superfarm.com. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao.

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperFarm is a cross-chain decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol built to facilitate the launching of new non-fungible tokens (NFTs) without the need for programming. A marketplace and an innovative set of tools allow any project to deploy a farm with its own rules.To learn more about this project, check out our deep dive of SuperFarm.SuperFarm is designed to bring utility to any token by turning it into an NFT farm with no coding required. Thanks to a set of visual tools, users can deploy a new farm with customizable rules and fine-tuned incentives. The farms can easily reward liquidity providers, stimulate long-term stakes, or give access to a project's services through an NFT with utilities.Conceptually, SuperFarm is a comprehensive NFT marketplace. It allows users to create their own NFTs, farm coins for NFTs, create ERC-20 tokens and bind NFTs to videogame items.SUPER is SuperFarm's utility token that is used for governance, fees, staking and NFT drops. The SuperFarm platform launched on March 31, 2021, with NFT Drops and the NFT Launchpad.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperFarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperFarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

