SuperFarm (SUPER) Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 8th. One SuperFarm coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000705 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SuperFarm has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. SuperFarm has a market capitalization of $55.01 million and $5.15 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005176 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005175 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00038288 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004353 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005173 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000203 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19,306.98 or 0.99927652 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002647 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00038467 BTC.
SuperFarm Coin Profile
SuperFarm (SUPER) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 403,829,654 coins. The official website for SuperFarm is www.superfarm.com. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao.
Buying and Selling SuperFarm
