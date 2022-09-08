SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) PT Raised to $8.75

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets to $8.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 93.58% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of SurgePays stock opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.41. SurgePays has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $7.30. The stock has a market cap of $55.36 million and a PE ratio of -2.90.

In other news, CEO Kevin Brian Cox purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $33,390.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,449,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,455,040.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of SurgePays during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of SurgePays in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SurgePays in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SurgePays in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SurgePays by 56.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 27,850 shares in the last quarter. 7.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SurgePays, Inc, a financial technology and telecommunications company, provides services to the underbanked community in the United States. Its blockchain platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company offers voice and SMS text messaging services to subsidized and direct retail prepaid customers, as well as to low-income consumers.

