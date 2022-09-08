sUSD Price Down 0.3% This Week (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. sUSD has a total market cap of $78.55 million and $24.26 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00005202 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005155 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005154 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00038364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005155 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,386.49 or 0.99925760 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00039203 BTC.

sUSD Coin Profile

sUSD (SUSD) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 77,837,710 coins. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

