SVB Financial Group to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $7.54 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for SVB Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will earn $7.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $7.67. The consensus estimate for SVB Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $30.40 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $7.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $28.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $36.10 EPS.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.09 earnings per share.

SVB Financial Group Stock Up 3.9 %

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $557.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of SVB Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $540.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $523.00 to $493.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.73.

SIVB stock opened at $398.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $355.37 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $414.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $471.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

