Swarm Fund Market Capitalization Hits $612,806.41 (SWM)

Swarm Fund (SWM) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Swarm Fund has a total market cap of $612,806.41 and $1,323.00 worth of Swarm Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm Fund coin can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Swarm Fund has traded 60% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Swarm Fund Profile

Swarm Fund is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2018. Swarm Fund’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. The Reddit community for Swarm Fund is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm Fund’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. Swarm Fund’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swarm Fund’s official website is www.swarm.fund.

Buying and Selling Swarm Fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation.SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network.”

