Swerve (SWRV) Price Down 7% Over Last 7 Days

Swerve (SWRV) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. During the last seven days, Swerve has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Swerve has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $1.01 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swerve coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000775 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005230 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,121.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005379 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005224 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00037703 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00134495 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023013 BTC.

Swerve (SWRV) is a coin. Its launch date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 19,673,536 coins and its circulating supply is 17,453,610 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

