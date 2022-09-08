Sylo (SYLO) Price Reaches $0.0036 on Top Exchanges

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Sylo has a market cap of $8.68 million and approximately $566,324.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sylo has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. One Sylo coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- SENSO (SENSO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000825 BTC.
- iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000099 BTC.
- TOKPIE (TKP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000931 BTC.
- Auxilium (AUX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.
Sylo Coin Profile
Sylo is a coin. It launched on September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. Sylo’s official message board is medium.com/sylo-io. The official website for Sylo is www.sylo.io. The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Sylo
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sylo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sylo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
