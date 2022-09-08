Synapse Network (SNP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $10,876.00

Synapse Network (SNP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. In the last week, Synapse Network has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. Synapse Network has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $10,876.00 worth of Synapse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synapse Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.06 or 0.00578741 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.82 or 0.00866764 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00017153 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00022107 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000316 BTC.

About Synapse Network

Synapse Network’s total supply is 199,275,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,947,883 coins. Synapse Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

