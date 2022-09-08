SYNC Network Price Up 1.5% Over Last Week (SYNC)

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. In the last week, SYNC Network has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $106.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SYNC Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 155,934,020 coins and its circulating supply is 115,976,196 coins. The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4.

SYNC Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

